Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 8 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 09

-Fixed a text display bug with metal meteorite interaction
-Fixed a bug where final room's north door is open in challenge mode
-Updated challenge mode: Bosses in challenged mode will not drop any item other than pills -> Bosses in challenge mode drop skills instead of techniques
-Updated challenge mode boss health increment ratio 1.11->1.1(boss in room 49 has about 64% health as before)

