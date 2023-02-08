-Fixed a text display bug with metal meteorite interaction
-Fixed a bug where final room's north door is open in challenge mode
-Updated challenge mode: Bosses in challenged mode will not drop any item other than pills -> Bosses in challenge mode drop skills instead of techniques
-Updated challenge mode boss health increment ratio 1.11->1.1(boss in room 49 has about 64% health as before)
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 8 February 2023
Update Notes for Feb 09
-Fixed a text display bug with metal meteorite interaction
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update