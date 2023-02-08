UPDATE LOBBY

¡Hello Everyone! This update added the Lobby to start multiplayer games.
Implementation of new Menu theme By AlexMH
Additional new things
No more to say, see you in Deborg Desolation
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
¡Hello Everyone! This update added the Lobby to start multiplayer games.
Implementation of new Menu theme By AlexMH
Additional new things
No more to say, see you in Deborg Desolation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update