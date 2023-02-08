 Skip to content

Deborg Desolation Pre-Born update for 8 February 2023

UPDATE LOBBY

¡Hello Everyone! This update added the Lobby to start multiplayer games.
Implementation of new Menu theme By AlexMH
Additional new things
No more to say, see you in Deborg Desolation

