Victim update for 8 February 2023

Patch 1.7.5 for February 8th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10507328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added to the design of the South Ash Tower

-Added two new backgrounds for the South Ash Tower

-Added to the Mush Temple Secret Passage

-Adjusted some logic

