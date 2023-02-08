0.85 Update

Add new East Sea map, add new 4 enemy types Add Spirit Stones and Gem Stones passive skills Add four challenge talents & steam achievements for each map Replace Exp sprite asset Pargonlevel now allow continue click Significantly increased the maximum level before the decay of the peak paragon level Increase the reward of infinite mode, and slightly delayed the refresh time of the boss the map pop-up window in the game is now transparent Fix ShaoLin synergy text error add new help hint

Regarding the game music, we are working on the replacement of the background music, but this involves external dependencies and will take some time, please stay tuned

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here