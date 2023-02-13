Czech & Japanese voiceovers are here!

Konnichiwa and Dobry den fellow knights! In celebration of the 5th year of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, we are thrilled to release two new full synchro language packs!
The new Update contains:
• Full Audio Czech Synchronization
• Full Audio Japanese Synchronization
Try Kingdom Come: Deliverance in native Czech Language and guide Jindrich (Henry in Czech 😉) on his journey through Cesko (Bohemia 😉). Big thanks goes to Artur Komnacky, Marek Pilger and the voice actor team and their outstanding work!
Or do you fancy a more eastern touch? The full audio Japanese voiceovers finally found their way to Steam. Embark on your adventure Henry-san!
Changed files in this update