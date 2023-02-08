Q1 2023 Update

Added some new movie scenes.

Added the option to load the game from the options in the city.

Important change:

Introduced the category of precision lasers and weapons:

Finally, we developed a new accuracy system for short and medium type lasers. When the sensors are set to focused or higher, the accuracy of this type of weapon is very high.

This has a better effect on short and mid-range mechs that aim at flanking the enemy.

The mechanics of the other weapons remain unchanged.

In the future, this will also become the base for short-range machine guns and other short / medium range weapons. ( Either in this version or in the sequel. )

Thank you very much for purchasing the product. Especially December 2022 was kind to us.

In September, we will summarize the situation and set a plan for further changes.

We consider the project complete and will be further developed based on the sales indicator. If you want to help us develop it further, please purchase a copy.

Thank you to everyone who supports this project.