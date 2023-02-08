V0.9420: 中文 (繁體) translation added, Level editor optimisation

⦁ Localization has been added for Chinese - Traditional Taiwan. Thanks so much to lol1022 and L3oAo for the translation!!
⦁ The level editor has been optimized for long maps
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
⦁ Localization has been added for Chinese - Traditional Taiwan. Thanks so much to lol1022 and L3oAo for the translation!!
⦁ The level editor has been optimized for long maps
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update