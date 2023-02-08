 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 8 February 2023

V0.9420: 中文 (繁體) translation added, Level editor optimisation

⦁ Localization has been added for Chinese - Traditional Taiwan. Thanks so much to lol1022 and L3oAo for the translation!!

⦁ The level editor has been optimized for long maps

