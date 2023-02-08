 Skip to content

BlackHoopS update for 8 February 2023

BHSI 3.0.0.5 update log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixed:

Fixed the bug where the portrait is lingering on the screen, in chapter Brother and chapter Final Battle.
Fixed the bug where the condition to achieve the end Eternal Slave and the end Falling are in reverse.
Fixed the bug where player cannot enter the chapter Hakken's end if Kasa released Nadd in the second half of chapter Extreme.
Fixed the bug where the No.9 story cannot be triggered in chapter Reality.

  • The first part: Finish chapter Rockrat, then go back to reality.
  • The second part: After 5 days in reality.

Others:

The difficulty of couch mini-games is reduced.

