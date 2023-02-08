Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.9 is here!

Skins are in the game! Now you can choose between mono-colored and painted versions of your favorite heroes! Please bear in mind that these colors are not final and might be changed a little on the launch day!

What's more, every Early Access player will receive an additional set of skins for free! Exciting isn't it? From the launch day, you will have 3 skins total to choose from! And more are coming!

And that's not all! We just released update 0.5.9 so few changes have been implemented. Let's see what has changed!

[Feature] Boosting cards in combat has to be confirmed now! Additionally, now you can undo your boost before you confirm action!

That is correct! Now you have to confirm boosting like any other action! Missclicked a card? No problem! Now you can undo your action as well!

[Fix] Select screens no longer appear on cards without a selection!

Some people reported this issue via the feedback feature and thanks to your help we were able to track this issue down and fix this asap! No more turning every card text into Looking Glass selection screen. ;)

[Improvement] Chinese texts are now displayed correctly!

As of 0.5.9 Chinese texts (especially card descriptions) are now displayed in regular size!

Other changes:

[Improvement] Selecting cards in hand has been improved.

[Fix] Animation of returning the Card to hand in case of changing the Defense Card has been improved.

[Fix] Minor optimization fixes.

[Fix] Crosspromotion screen is displayed now correctly.

[Controller-Fix] Issue preventing players from closing Character details with the controller while in-game has been fixed.

Last week we released Steam Page for Season Pass! Add it to your wishlist now! :D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2006720/Unmatched_Digital_Edition_Season_Pass_1/

Curious about the DLC release plan? Please read this article below!



https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1677980/view/3677786186798129769