Beat Saber v1.28.0 With Two New Imagine Dragons Singles Released

The Imagine Dragons Music Pack got an upgrade. Expand your music library with chart-topping hits 'Enemy' and 'Bones' from the award-winning Pop Rock band or get the updated 12-song Imagine Dragons Music Pack with the advanced in-game environment and lighting, new colors and revamped original levels, which include Arc & Chain Notes. The Imagine Dragons Music Pack and new singles are available now for purchase as additional content for the game.

Track List:

Bones – NEW SINGLE

Enemy (feat. J.I.D) (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – NEW SINGLE

Bad Liar

Believer

Digital

It's Time

Machine

Natural

Radioactive

Thunder

Warriors

Whatever It Takes

Release Notes: