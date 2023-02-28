 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 28 February 2023

Beat Saber v1.28.0 With Two New Imagine Dragons Singles Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Imagine Dragons Music Pack got an upgrade. Expand your music library with chart-topping hits 'Enemy' and 'Bones' from the award-winning Pop Rock band or get the updated 12-song Imagine Dragons Music Pack with the advanced in-game environment and lighting, new colors and revamped original levels, which include Arc & Chain Notes. The Imagine Dragons Music Pack and new singles are available now for purchase as additional content for the game.

Track List:

  • Bones – NEW SINGLE
  • Enemy (feat. J.I.D) (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – NEW SINGLE
  • Bad Liar
  • Believer
  • Digital
  • It's Time
  • Machine
  • Natural
  • Radioactive
  • Thunder
  • Warriors
  • Whatever It Takes

Release Notes:

  • 2 new Imagine Dragons singles Enemy' and 'Bones' added
  • Updated Imagine Dragons environment (including new colors and lighting)
  • Revamped original Imagine Dragons levels, featuring Arc & Chain Notes and other improvements
  • Updated splash screen
  • Fixed Party Mode leaderboards
  • Improved auto-exposure behavior in low light situations (One laser should no longer light up the whole environment)

