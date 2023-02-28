Beat Saber v1.28.0 With Two New Imagine Dragons Singles Released

The Imagine Dragons Music Pack got an upgrade. Expand your music library with chart-topping hits 'Enemy' and 'Bones' from the award-winning Pop Rock band or get the updated 12-song Imagine Dragons Music Pack with the advanced in-game environment and lighting, new colors and revamped original levels, which include Arc & Chain Notes. The Imagine Dragons Music Pack and new singles are available now for purchase as additional content for the game.
Track List:
- Bones – NEW SINGLE
- Enemy (feat. J.I.D) (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – NEW SINGLE
- Bad Liar
- Believer
- Digital
- It's Time
- Machine
- Natural
- Radioactive
- Thunder
- Warriors
- Whatever It Takes
Release Notes:
- 2 new Imagine Dragons singles Enemy' and 'Bones' added
- Updated Imagine Dragons environment (including new colors and lighting)
- Revamped original Imagine Dragons levels, featuring Arc & Chain Notes and other improvements
- Updated splash screen
- Fixed Party Mode leaderboards
- Improved auto-exposure behavior in low light situations (One laser should no longer light up the whole environment)
Changed files in this update