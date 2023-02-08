 Skip to content

Acretia - Guardians of Lian update for 8 February 2023

Version 1.0.11 Hotfix

Build 10506557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the save file collapsed when scrolling through the load menu on the title.

