 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 8 February 2023

[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. The Polar Wind

Share · View all patches · Build 10506481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hey, Survivors!
The Polar Lights have filled the sky and it’s time to take a look at it from many other angles. “Crossout Movie-Brunch” is here again. Lets watch some fresh videos.

Today:

  • Tonnes of new features, new battle pass and all the stuff that you may missed: Mr G made his review:
  • New machine gun “Gungnir” and how it could be used — check it out in the new video by JBRider:
  • One of the most interesting features, the new cabin “Huginn”, and how does it work — in the fresh review by The Salty Redndeck:
  • And yeah, he also should be here. The high-voltage boy called Hertz. Is he good? CAC1QU3 has done a good job to figure it out:

And that’s all!
Don't forget to support creators. How? Like and Subscribe! See you soon!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10506481
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link