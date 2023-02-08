[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. The Polar Wind

Share · View all patches · Build 10506481 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 14:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Survivors!

The Polar Lights have filled the sky and it’s time to take a look at it from many other angles. “Crossout Movie-Brunch” is here again. Lets watch some fresh videos.

Today:

Tonnes of new features, new battle pass and all the stuff that you may missed: Mr G made his review:



New machine gun “Gungnir” and how it could be used — check it out in the new video by JBRider:



One of the most interesting features, the new cabin “Huginn”, and how does it work — in the fresh review by The Salty Redndeck:



And yeah, he also should be here. The high-voltage boy called Hertz. Is he good? CAC1QU3 has done a good job to figure it out:



And that’s all!

Don't forget to support creators. How? Like and Subscribe! See you soon!

