Update notes for Feb 8, 2023

CHANGES
- Sarah now offers biotech training.
- Critical damage multiplier reduced by 10% (base is 1.2x from 1.3x).
- Each CS skill level gives 0.01x critical damage multiplier.
- Max CS chance is Hit Chance -10.
- Fast: Accuracy -10 (from -15), graze +25 (from +30), CS -20 (from limit 10).
- Power: CS +15 (from +25), CS Dmg 1.35x (from new baseline of 1.3x).
- Carve: AP cost +2 (from +3), accuracy penalty -5 (from -10), CS +5 (from +15).
- Gladiator: Graze damage increased to 25% (from 15%).
- Precise Strike: Added Carve and Knockdown to the accuracy bonus.
- Tweaked accuracy and critical chances of several weapons.
- Energy revolver: Base version gains +6 accuracy. Upgraded has now +10 penetration.
- Jed Punisher feat gets +2 melee damage.
- Squad Leader: Added Accuracy and Evasion +4, Critical Chance +3 (from +6). Overclock doubles the values.
- Squad Leader can only be implanted on the main character.
FIXES
- Fixed wrong skill on the Great Mother's sniper.
- Fixed not being able to show Six Banger the energy revolver (not retroactive).
- Fixed not being able to train new party members.
- Fixed accuracy reduction from THC Penalty not being applied.
