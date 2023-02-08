 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 8 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 8, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10506410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Sarah now offers biotech training.
  • Critical damage multiplier reduced by 10% (base is 1.2x from 1.3x).
  • Each CS skill level gives 0.01x critical damage multiplier.
  • Max CS chance is Hit Chance -10.
  • Fast: Accuracy -10 (from -15), graze +25 (from +30), CS -20 (from limit 10).
  • Power: CS +15 (from +25), CS Dmg 1.35x (from new baseline of 1.3x).
  • Carve: AP cost +2 (from +3), accuracy penalty -5 (from -10), CS +5 (from +15).
  • Gladiator: Graze damage increased to 25% (from 15%).
  • Precise Strike: Added Carve and Knockdown to the accuracy bonus.
  • Tweaked accuracy and critical chances of several weapons.
  • Energy revolver: Base version gains +6 accuracy. Upgraded has now +10 penetration.
  • Jed Punisher feat gets +2 melee damage.
  • Squad Leader: Added Accuracy and Evasion +4, Critical Chance +3 (from +6). Overclock doubles the values.
  • Squad Leader can only be implanted on the main character.

FIXES

  • Fixed wrong skill on the Great Mother's sniper.
  • Fixed not being able to show Six Banger the energy revolver (not retroactive).
  • Fixed not being able to train new party members.
  • Fixed accuracy reduction from THC Penalty not being applied.

Changed files in this update

CSG Content Depot 648411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link