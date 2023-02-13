Shredders Patch 1.56

Hi Ridders of the Snow (Storm)
Whilst we focus on some cool stuff, here is a small patch containing the following fixes:
-Added additional Statistics for each Spawn point on the map
-Fixed Scoring system
Enjoy and see you on the slopes!
Shredders
