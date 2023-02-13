 Skip to content

Shredders update for 13 February 2023

Shredders Patch 1.56

Share · View all patches · Build 10506345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Ridders of the Snow (Storm)

Whilst we focus on some cool stuff, here is a small patch containing the following fixes:

-Added additional Statistics for each Spawn point on the map
-Fixed Scoring system

Enjoy and see you on the slopes!

Shredders

