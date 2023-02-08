 Skip to content

Roller Drama update for 8 February 2023

Update with fixes for February 8, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10506067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Little fix when opening and closing meta panels.
  • Clearer icons for selecting and deselecting special actions in matches.
  • Fixed order of card selection in matches.

