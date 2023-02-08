- Little fix when opening and closing meta panels.
- Clearer icons for selecting and deselecting special actions in matches.
- Fixed order of card selection in matches.
Roller Drama update for 8 February 2023
Update with fixes for February 8, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
