Lumberjack's Dynasty - Update to version 1.07.0

Hello everyone!
Here's another round of updates and bug fixes for Lumberjack's Dynasty.
Below are the individual items for this update:
Updated
- The pad controls for the handbrake were colliding with the CVT setting - moved to pad down.
- The player can go on dates with as many ladies as he wishes as long as he is not married (and as long as he does not have a date scheduled).
- Shortened rebuild prompt for better clearance.
- Uncles old pickup (Christine) cannot be sold.
- Removed false plastering info from one of player skills.
- Hungarian updated.
- Portuguese updated.
- Brazilian Portuguese updated.
- Removed some repetitious quest messages after loading the game.
- Reformatted several texts for clarity.
- Doors in buildings do no longer obscure repair/rebuilding icons.
- Deleting a save removes all files associated with this save.
- Some NPC talks were out of context, these now filtered better.
- The code checking if exiting a vehicle was viable has been updated.
- Leaving vehicles inside buildings is not possible anymore, except for garages (unless the car’s doors are blocked)
- Shortened the time of dropping pallets from mill (both planks and OSB).
- When rebuilding with wood planks, both planks held and planks appearing on a rebuilt structure now do reflect type/colour of wood used. Unfortunately, this doesn't apply to work already done and stored to savegames.
- Updated the default (unpainted) wood colour from orange hue wood preserver to a more natural pine colour.
- Furniture that was shown in the store can be bought and placed properly now.
- Proper names for furniture at home and in the store.
- Improved meshes/textures for some new furniture - mirrors, bathtubs, toilets, pictures etc.
- Traffic cars should now turn better, in general stay on the roads and perform better when driving uphill. Their off-road behaviour has been improved.
- Moving cars should detect log collisions more precisely and avoid the collision zone.
- If a moving vehicle misses the log and hits it, it should be able to push the log away and continue travelling along.
Fixed
- Fixed the log trailer physics when driving backwards or into terrain.
- Fixed starting events which sometimes were impossible to start.
- Fixed the dating attitude for many ladies (with exceptions).
- Fixed a bug after uncle is paid off, he now correctly informs about the mayor’s hotel work.
- Fixed a revolving door to eternity.
- Fixed several cut trees (including the one near the bus stop) that kept respawning upon reloading the game.
- Fixed some possible inconsistencies in counting trees and bushes in the forest.
- Fixed several trees with cutting points underground.
- Fixed several of the smaller lakes.
- Fixed control sensitivity to steer the forklift better.
- Fixed the switch fork selector in the lumbermill for logs to saw and logs to storage after loading a game.
- Fixed the greenhouse planters that were badly positioned and sticking out of tables and through the walls.
- Fixed an issue that made it possible for a greenhouse planter to be deleted while opening the door.
