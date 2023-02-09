 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lumberjack's Dynasty update for 9 February 2023

Lumberjack's Dynasty - Update to version 1.07.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10506033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here's another round of updates and bug fixes for Lumberjack's Dynasty.
Below are the individual items for this update:

Updated
  • The pad controls for the handbrake were colliding with the CVT setting - moved to pad down.
  • The player can go on dates with as many ladies as he wishes as long as he is not married (and as long as he does not have a date scheduled).
  • Shortened rebuild prompt for better clearance.
  • Uncles old pickup (Christine) cannot be sold.
  • Removed false plastering info from one of player skills.
  • Hungarian updated.
  • Portuguese updated.
  • Brazilian Portuguese updated.
  • Removed some repetitious quest messages after loading the game.
  • Reformatted several texts for clarity.
  • Doors in buildings do no longer obscure repair/rebuilding icons.
  • Deleting a save removes all files associated with this save.
  • Some NPC talks were out of context, these now filtered better.
  • The code checking if exiting a vehicle was viable has been updated.
  • Leaving vehicles inside buildings is not possible anymore, except for garages (unless the car’s doors are blocked)
  • Shortened the time of dropping pallets from mill (both planks and OSB).
  • When rebuilding with wood planks, both planks held and planks appearing on a rebuilt structure now do reflect type/colour of wood used. Unfortunately, this doesn't apply to work already done and stored to savegames.
  • Updated the default (unpainted) wood colour from orange hue wood preserver to a more natural pine colour.
  • Furniture that was shown in the store can be bought and placed properly now.
  • Proper names for furniture at home and in the store.
  • Improved meshes/textures for some new furniture - mirrors, bathtubs, toilets, pictures etc.
  • Traffic cars should now turn better, in general stay on the roads and perform better when driving uphill. Their off-road behaviour has been improved.
  • Moving cars should detect log collisions more precisely and avoid the collision zone.
  • If a moving vehicle misses the log and hits it, it should be able to push the log away and continue travelling along.
Fixed
  • Fixed the log trailer physics when driving backwards or into terrain.
  • Fixed starting events which sometimes were impossible to start.
  • Fixed the dating attitude for many ladies (with exceptions).
  • Fixed a bug after uncle is paid off, he now correctly informs about the mayor’s hotel work.
  • Fixed a revolving door to eternity.
  • Fixed several cut trees (including the one near the bus stop) that kept respawning upon reloading the game.
  • Fixed some possible inconsistencies in counting trees and bushes in the forest.
  • Fixed several trees with cutting points underground.
  • Fixed several of the smaller lakes.
  • Fixed control sensitivity to steer the forklift better.
  • Fixed the switch fork selector in the lumbermill for logs to saw and logs to storage after loading a game.
  • Fixed the greenhouse planters that were badly positioned and sticking out of tables and through the walls.
  • Fixed an issue that made it possible for a greenhouse planter to be deleted while opening the door.

Changed files in this update

Lumberjack's Dynasty-Test-Depot Depot 968972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link