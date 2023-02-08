The end of Early Access

We are so happy to say that Adore is almost leaving Early Access! That said, we want to share some information beforehand with you.

First of all, we never get tired of thanking all of you. Everyone that supported us during Early Access, made this project possible.

And this is the reason for this announcement: be transparent with all adorers.

Adore will be released on Xbox, Playstation and Switch. The idea is to also release the game 1.0 on Steam together with all platforms.

The content of 1.0 is ready! We are just polishing it so the game can be ported to all platforms.

And this is the point. We don't think that is fair to make you all wait for the porting development, taking into account that the content is practically done.

So we decided to release all the content, which will be in version 1.0, for those of you who are part of Early Access.

The update will be released next week! Consider this Update 12 an "open beta" of version 1.0.

Save Files

We made so many changes to the game, including all the experience through the new main story, that the old saves won’t work on this next patch.

We are sorry about that, we were not able to keep the save files.

But in addition to the new story that you will be able to enjoy, we have new endgame systems such as Hunts!

We know that you did your best to find and capture your amazing creatures. And this new hunt system will help you to capture any creature that you want to hunt!

It will be a fun and better way to capture those blessed creatures to increase your collection.

After update 12, your save files will not be deleted again! ❤️

Thank you a lot for the support along this journey and we will see you next week, February 14!