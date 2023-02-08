 Skip to content

Card Hog update for 8 February 2023

More outfits and some UI tweaks

Build 10505927

  • Added multiple new and hilarious clothing items
  • Locked more clothing items under various tasks
  • Added "Outfits" button to the game over menu
  • Added a "information" card (Book) that reminds players about card inspecting in the tutorial

