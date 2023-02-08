- Added multiple new and hilarious clothing items
- Locked more clothing items under various tasks
- Added "Outfits" button to the game over menu
- Added a "information" card (Book) that reminds players about card inspecting in the tutorial
Card Hog update for 8 February 2023
More outfits and some UI tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Card Hog Content Depot 1163741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update