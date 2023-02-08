The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where symbols weren't being added while there were valid spots for them under specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug where Oil Can and Oil Can Essence weren't applying their multiplier effect under some circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the effects of Lucky Carrot and Lefty the Rabbit Essence could not be applied to the same Rabbit
- Fixed a bug where destroyed Eggs could grow into Chicks under specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the Removal Token button icon was offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
Changed files in this update