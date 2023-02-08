 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 8 February 2023

v1.0.28

Share · View all patches · Build 10505882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where symbols weren't being added while there were valid spots for them under specific circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where Oil Can and Oil Can Essence weren't applying their multiplier effect under some circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the effects of Lucky Carrot and Lefty the Rabbit Essence could not be applied to the same Rabbit
  • Fixed a bug where destroyed Eggs could grow into Chicks under specific circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the Removal Token button icon was offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean

