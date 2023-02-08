4.3.1
Available clones of tools with the copy tool.
Fixed bug on deleting hidden mathitems.
Fixed bug on face mode on pencil.
Downloading images of activities in multiplayer mode synchronized.
Neotrie VR update for 8 February 2023
4.3.1 Minor changes and corrections
4.3.1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update