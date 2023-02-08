 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neotrie VR update for 8 February 2023

4.3.1 Minor changes and corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 10505809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4.3.1
Available clones of tools with the copy tool.
Fixed bug on deleting hidden mathitems.
Fixed bug on face mode on pencil.
Downloading images of activities in multiplayer mode synchronized.

Changed files in this update

Neotrie VR Content Depot 878621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link