Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur Prologue update for 8 February 2023

Version 0.9.54

Build 10505783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Improvement

  • Updated the opening cinematic subtitles
  • Updated the text title color during blessing selection based on the respective knight’s colors

Game Mechanics

  • Settings menu: “Hold Attack” default setting is now turned off
  • Updated aim assist
  • Increased the attack speed of Lancelot sword by 40%
  • Reduced the base attack damage of Lancelot sword by 50% (from 120 to 60) per hit
  • Updated the attack direction mechanic: When a directional button and attack button are pressed, Arthur moves and attacks. If a directional button is not pressed during an attack, Arthur does not move. The exception is Lancelot sword combo 3 attack (even if a directional button is not pressed, Lancelot combo 3 attack still moves in the direction of the attack)
  • Accelerated the sword attack speed in the tutorial
  • Removed the active skill animation for malicious burst
  • Fountains now replenish full health

Bug Fixes

  • Improved the Mini Boss Golem's Hit Box
  • Fixed the collision for stone props in the tutorial blessing area

Area Updates

  • Removed props blocking the battle area
  • Updated the camera transition snap when entering an area with an NPC that can be recruited

Optimization

  • Optimized minion assets




  
