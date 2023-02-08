Version 0.9.54

UI Improvement
- Updated the opening cinematic subtitles
- Updated the text title color during blessing selection based on the respective knight’s colors
Game Mechanics
- Settings menu: “Hold Attack” default setting is now turned off
- Updated aim assist
- Increased the attack speed of Lancelot sword by 40%
- Reduced the base attack damage of Lancelot sword by 50% (from 120 to 60) per hit
- Updated the attack direction mechanic: When a directional button and attack button are pressed, Arthur moves and attacks. If a directional button is not pressed during an attack, Arthur does not move. The exception is Lancelot sword combo 3 attack (even if a directional button is not pressed, Lancelot combo 3 attack still moves in the direction of the attack)
- Accelerated the sword attack speed in the tutorial
- Removed the active skill animation for malicious burst
- Fountains now replenish full health
Bug Fixes
- Improved the Mini Boss Golem's Hit Box
- Fixed the collision for stone props in the tutorial blessing area
Area Updates
- Removed props blocking the battle area
- Updated the camera transition snap when entering an area with an NPC that can be recruited
Optimization
- Optimized minion assets
Changed files in this update