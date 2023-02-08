 Skip to content

X Invader: Prologue update for 8 February 2023

New Update! - Change the color of the damage letter

Last edited 8 February 2023

I changed the color of the damage letters that come out when the enemy is damaged.

  1. Physical Damage: White
  2. Elemental damage: [color=#00f3ff] Sky blue[/color]
  3. Summon damage: [color=#ffe600] Yellow [/color]

Thank you!

