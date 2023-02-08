New Update! - Change the color of the damage letter

I changed the color of the damage letters that come out when the enemy is damaged.
- Physical Damage: White
- Elemental damage: [color=#00f3ff] Sky blue[/color]
- Summon damage: [color=#ffe600] Yellow [/color]
Thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I changed the color of the damage letters that come out when the enemy is damaged.
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update