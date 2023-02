Share · View all patches · Build 10505536 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 12:39:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello there adventurers! Another week, another patch!

Thank you for your feedback!

Redesigned UI for selecting cards in hand.

Added wearable armor type list to hero descriptions in the party edit screen.

Added floating text when trying to add a status effect to a card that already has the effect.

Balance: Increased provision gold amount.

Balance: Congregate once again can be used on the heroes.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks