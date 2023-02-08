 Skip to content

SNWBRD: Freestyle Snowboarding update for 8 February 2023

Update Notes for 08 Feb 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10505419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed all Levels smooth
  • Performance optimizations
  • Fixed some shadow problems at older graphics cards
  • Changed Snowboards

