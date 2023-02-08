- Fixed all Levels smooth
- Performance optimizations
- Fixed some shadow problems at older graphics cards
- Changed Snowboards
SNWBRD: Freestyle Snowboarding update for 8 February 2023
Update Notes for 08 Feb 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
