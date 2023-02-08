Development Preview: Arcade #1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to the first development preview! This is our way to keep you all in the loop with what’s going on with Wobbly Life, as this year's updates may take us a bit longer than previous years.

Note: All of this content is still in active development and so isn’t final and could change!

Arcade

In this development preview we are introducing Arcade... So what is Arcade?

Arcade is something that has been in the works way before the game even came out. You will have seen the button on the menu since launch. Arcade isn’t just one game mode, it is much much more! The official Arcade will have multiplayer game modes for you to play; these will be announced as we develop them. We’re talking about the first mode ‘Trash Zone’ below!

Mods

The other side of the Arcade mode are Mods. These will only be available to Steam users and will use the Steam Workshop.

Mods will allow you to create your own experiences using our mod tools via the Unity game engine - this could be your own gamemode or a custom world for you to mess around with the physics… it’s completely up to you!

We hope the modders out there will get stuck in and make Wobbly Life content far into the future!

Trash Zone

Trash Zone is an asymmetric party game where one player (the Trasher) will attempt to knock the other players (the Trash) into a trash compactor to knock them out. They will do this by throwing objects down into the ‘Trash Zone’, launching them at the other players. The Trash players have to dodge these objects until the timer runs out.

If the Trasher knocks all the players out, then they win. But if any of the Trash players survive until the end of the timer, then they win. Any players who get pushed into the trash compactor spawn back in and can help the Trasher take out the remaining players.

The attacker(s) can also use the power up machine to get a randomly selected power up adding to the chaos.

We hope this gamemode will be a new experience for Wobbly Life players and a load of fun to play with friends.

