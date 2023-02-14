 Skip to content

Super Alloy Ranger update for 14 February 2023

Super Alloy Ranger - Digital Artbook Out Now!

Hi All!

Super Alloy Ranger - Digital Artbook is out Now. There is also a bundle that includes the game and the artbook!

This artbook contains illustrations, concept art, and early sketch about the game's characters, backgrounds, items, equipment, enemies, etc.

  • Pixel art 26 pages
  • Design sketches 14 pages
  • Art illustrations 28 pages

What do you think about the artbook? Let us hear your voices!

Follow us to learn more:
QQ：549467203
Weibo：超级合金蘑菇
Bilibili：麻痹蘑菇
Twitter: @WTFmabimogu
Discord: Neverland Entertainment

