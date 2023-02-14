Super Alloy Ranger - Digital Artbook Out Now!

Hi All!
Super Alloy Ranger - Digital Artbook is out Now. There is also a bundle that includes the game and the artbook!
This artbook contains illustrations, concept art, and early sketch about the game's characters, backgrounds, items, equipment, enemies, etc.
- Pixel art 26 pages
- Design sketches 14 pages
- Art illustrations 28 pages
What do you think about the artbook? Let us hear your voices!
