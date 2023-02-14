Super Alloy Ranger - Digital Artbook Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10505321 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 08:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Hi All!

Super Alloy Ranger - Digital Artbook is out Now. There is also a bundle that includes the game and the artbook!

This artbook contains illustrations, concept art, and early sketch about the game's characters, backgrounds, items, equipment, enemies, etc.

Pixel art 26 pages

Design sketches 14 pages

Art illustrations 28 pages

What do you think about the artbook? Let us hear your voices!

