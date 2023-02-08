 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 8 February 2023

eSail Update 2.3.102

Build 10505261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update has a new method to try to prevent drop-outs in multiplayer. We have also increased the screen size for keyboard shortcuts to enable longer descriptions in German and Italian.

Any feedback would be very much appreciated!

