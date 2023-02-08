eSail Update 2.3.102

This small update has a new method to try to prevent drop-outs in multiplayer. We have also increased the screen size for keyboard shortcuts to enable longer descriptions in German and Italian.
Any feedback would be very much appreciated!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This small update has a new method to try to prevent drop-outs in multiplayer. We have also increased the screen size for keyboard shortcuts to enable longer descriptions in German and Italian.
Any feedback would be very much appreciated!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update