Highlights
-
The level required to unlock the extra decks has been reduced from 40 to 30! Also, a popup indicating the level requisite in the deck selection menu.
-
Some balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Cards
Dark Reckoning
- Mana cost: 3 -> 2
- Range: 35 -> 70
- Effect: Destroy level 3 or lower enemies. -> Deal 200 physical damage to targeted enemies. Deal 600 true damage instead to level 2 or lower enemies.
Fleeting Thoughts
- Mana cost: 3 -> 4
Phantom Anchor
- Mana cost: 2 -> 3
Holy Executioner
- Range: (145, 155, 165) -> (175, 185, 195)
Bug fixes
- The Earth Emblem now works properly.
