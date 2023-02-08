 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 8 February 2023

v1.1

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 8 February 2023

v1.1

Build 10505249

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • The level required to unlock the extra decks has been reduced from 40 to 30! Also, a popup indicating the level requisite in the deck selection menu.

  • Some balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Cards

Dark Reckoning
  • Mana cost: 3 -> 2
  • Range: 35 -> 70
  • Effect: Destroy level 3 or lower enemies. -> Deal 200 physical damage to targeted enemies. Deal 600 true damage instead to level 2 or lower enemies.
Fleeting Thoughts
  • Mana cost: 3 -> 4
Phantom Anchor
  • Mana cost: 2 -> 3
Holy Executioner
  • Range: (145, 155, 165) -> (175, 185, 195)

Bug fixes

  • The Earth Emblem now works properly.

