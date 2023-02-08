The Signal Part 2

V1.2.23

This is a major update - So much so that I was tempted to call it "Master of Puppets 2". The focal point is the next 8 chapters of "The Signal", but with it comes a number of tweaks, gameplay adjustments and changes:

The Signal

Second part of "The Signal", all 8 chapters of it, is now available free of charge, and it has a lot more nuance to it than any previous map. There are doors and bridges, buildings and machinery. Oh, and it's hard. Like proper difficult. Most of the maps are all about finding the right approach, so don't despair if you don't succeed at first attempt.

New Map Structure

The single biggest change is the complexity of the game maps which now supports interior as well as exterior tiles as well as walls that sit on the edges between tiles. This has some obvious visual implications and some (maybe?) less obvious strategic implications:

You cannot lop grenades or "throw" area effects from inside to outside or v.v. unless you have a direct line of sight. You can, however, lop grenades over buildings.

You cannot order artillery strikes inside a building.

Area effects like smoke, rust and acid, as well as weapon splash damage is blocked by walls on the edge between tiles, so unlike previous versions, the effect may not extend to all 6 neighbouring tiles.

The edge that separates two tiles can now be dynamically altered to mimic e.g. doors or destructible walls, or temporary bridges across canyons.

The new map structure also supports triggers so the campaign now has maps where you need to activate machinery or open doors (some of which requires specific keys to be carried by the Mechs).

Line of Sight

I have changed line of sight so that it now considers partial cover. This is indicated with a shield icon on the tiles during an attack, and the provided cover can be either 25%, 50% or 75% (in addition to 0% and 100%, obviously). Damage is reduced by that same amount.

Enemy Logic

I have done a ton of tweaks to the enemy logic, to the point where I was actually concerned that it had become too good. It will now do a much better job at avoiding dangerous locations and will try to force you into positions where you need to make sacrifices. I think it's more fun this way, but do let me know if it's still too easy :)

Gameplay Changes

Sentries no longer expire automatically, but must be destroyed

Level 3 Rocketeer has reduced damage (was wildly overpowered)

Mining Skill has been reduced to 6, 9 and 12 (from 10, 15 and 20, respectively)

You can now deliberately destroy your own sentries and walls (They still won't take accidental friendly fire, but at least you can now get rid of a blocking Sentry if you need to)

Require line-of-sight for rocket Powerup (same as for grenadelauncher)

Require line-of-sight for Melee attacks (this wasn't needed when blocks were always complete tiles)

AI sentries and other area effects no longer target other AI players (they're all against you :) )

Quality of Life Changes

Tap any cell to show a pop text with all area effects that affect that cell

Add backfill to pop text to make them more readable

Change: Improved camera panning while enemy moves

General Bug Fixes