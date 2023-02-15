Update 1.0.16 - Adding New Techs!

Hello all!

I'm here with the first content update since release! I've added a bunch of new technologies alongside some bugfixes and improvements.

The great part is, all of these techs are community suggestions! So if you have some neat ideas, feel free to share them on the Discord and you may see it added eventually!

New Technologies:

Workshops:

A new technology type that produces resources for free but is built and operated like a barracks

Banner upgrades:

Added a couple technologies that can be added on top of claim land banners

Passive technologies:

Added a bunch of resource swapping passives to make wood planks more viable

Added a couple boat upgrade passives to collect resources from the seas

Lightfootedness - walk through enemy territory unnoticed

Urban Planning - Allows for more compact towns

Pillar Paths:

Pathways built from logs that block access below

I'm also doing a contest to add some new designs for the Skylines festival! If you want to submit a sketch, please do it on my Twitter or Discord and I'll select some winners!

If your design is selected, you'll win a collectors edition of Kainga which includes the soundtrack and artbook :)

Here's the full changelog:

Inspirations:

Only initial inspirations can be claimed by the AI

AI will only claim inspirations they can reach at the start

Beasts tamed over water will still spawn inspirations nearby

Added Passives to the list of possible inspirations

Navigation:

Changed the way the navigation mesh is created. This should improve flood and drought pathfinding and allow boats on flooded land. Please let me know if you notice something unusual! A lot has been changed behind the scenes and may cause unexpected problems

Added navigation avoidance to beast dens

Serrano’s orb now passes through trees, resources and beasts

Watchtowers and Isolation towers now behave like stationary transports

Balancing:

Readjusted the spawn locations of all maps

Re-did the inspiration spawning algorithm as well

Added more variety to possibilities in the Pebbles

Calmed down the Ghost event at high ante

Increased the ante requirements for many events

AI will not get upset if their trades or demands are interrupted by nature

Flatheads will not be aggressive at low ante

Changes:

Menhirs affect the achievement and are properly recorded in the Encyclopedia

Added scrollkeepers to the Encyclopedia

Added 9 control groups

Fixed an issue where balloons would sink into the ground during water events

Fixed a problem with the barracks queue when units got distracted while exiting

Fixed some sounds that were playing when muted

Hermits will not operate without an occupant

Saved souls will only appear once

Fixed an issue with the snow event in Darkwood

Changed the way stilts, overhangs, canals, ladders and log ladders are placed

Fixed a bug where an (x) appeared next to empty techs when choosing a Thinker

Finally fixed the bee boxes color

Dismantled production buildings will properly reset their attached houses

Fixed some text misspellings

Fixed a crash while choosing a random challenge

Braves will carry the Alabastron when placing a campfire

You can now carry the Alabastron safely in boats

Limited the Flathead spawn rate

Tightened some new navigation issues

Demands will give the correct amount of negative reputation when canceled

Changed “Halbadier” to “Halberdier”

Fixed Toluo’s entrance location

Fixed some issues with festivals placed over campfires

Fixed the Isolation house’s radius indicator

Fixed the control groups

Fixed a navigation bug where trees nearby water would make people drown themselves

Paddies and clay farms will properly attach to the ground during earthquakes

The little dot behind passives now properly disappears in the hotbar

Alabastron should no longer “drown” during floods

Menhirs respawn when deconstructed

Fixed the Bricks Workshop doorway

Tightened some new navigation issues

I've also been working on a map modifiers system and the Thinker's "B-sides" which I'm very excited for. Again, if you have ideas for these additions, feel free to reach out and suggest them!

Until next time,

-Kainga Dev