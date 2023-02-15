Update 1.0.16 - Adding New Techs!

Hello all!
I'm here with the first content update since release! I've added a bunch of new technologies alongside some bugfixes and improvements.
The great part is, all of these techs are community suggestions! So if you have some neat ideas, feel free to share them on the Discord and you may see it added eventually!
New Technologies:
-
Workshops:
A new technology type that produces resources for free but is built and operated like a barracks
-
Banner upgrades:
Added a couple technologies that can be added on top of claim land banners
-
Passive technologies:
Added a bunch of resource swapping passives to make wood planks more viable
Added a couple boat upgrade passives to collect resources from the seas
Lightfootedness - walk through enemy territory unnoticed
Urban Planning - Allows for more compact towns
-
Pillar Paths:
Pathways built from logs that block access below
I'm also doing a contest to add some new designs for the Skylines festival! If you want to submit a sketch, please do it on my Twitter or Discord and I'll select some winners!
If your design is selected, you'll win a collectors edition of Kainga which includes the soundtrack and artbook :)
Here's the full changelog:
Inspirations:
- Only initial inspirations can be claimed by the AI
- AI will only claim inspirations they can reach at the start
- Beasts tamed over water will still spawn inspirations nearby
- Added Passives to the list of possible inspirations
Navigation:
- Changed the way the navigation mesh is created. This should improve flood and drought pathfinding and allow boats on flooded land. Please let me know if you notice something unusual! A lot has been changed behind the scenes and may cause unexpected problems
- Added navigation avoidance to beast dens
- Serrano’s orb now passes through trees, resources and beasts
- Watchtowers and Isolation towers now behave like stationary transports
Balancing:
- Readjusted the spawn locations of all maps
- Re-did the inspiration spawning algorithm as well
- Added more variety to possibilities in the Pebbles
- Calmed down the Ghost event at high ante
- Increased the ante requirements for many events
- AI will not get upset if their trades or demands are interrupted by nature
- Flatheads will not be aggressive at low ante
Changes:
- Menhirs affect the achievement and are properly recorded in the Encyclopedia
- Added scrollkeepers to the Encyclopedia
- Added 9 control groups
- Fixed an issue where balloons would sink into the ground during water events
- Fixed a problem with the barracks queue when units got distracted while exiting
- Fixed some sounds that were playing when muted
- Hermits will not operate without an occupant
- Saved souls will only appear once
- Fixed an issue with the snow event in Darkwood
- Changed the way stilts, overhangs, canals, ladders and log ladders are placed
- Fixed a bug where an (x) appeared next to empty techs when choosing a Thinker
- Finally fixed the bee boxes color
- Dismantled production buildings will properly reset their attached houses
- Fixed some text misspellings
- Fixed a crash while choosing a random challenge
- Braves will carry the Alabastron when placing a campfire
- You can now carry the Alabastron safely in boats
- Limited the Flathead spawn rate
- Tightened some new navigation issues
- Demands will give the correct amount of negative reputation when canceled
- Changed “Halbadier” to “Halberdier”
- Fixed Toluo’s entrance location
- Fixed some issues with festivals placed over campfires
- Fixed the Isolation house’s radius indicator
- Fixed the control groups
- Fixed a navigation bug where trees nearby water would make people drown themselves
- Paddies and clay farms will properly attach to the ground during earthquakes
- The little dot behind passives now properly disappears in the hotbar
- Alabastron should no longer “drown” during floods
- Menhirs respawn when deconstructed
- Fixed the Bricks Workshop doorway
- Tightened some new navigation issues
I've also been working on a map modifiers system and the Thinker's "B-sides" which I'm very excited for. Again, if you have ideas for these additions, feel free to reach out and suggest them!
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev
Changed files in this update