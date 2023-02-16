DIG - Deep In Galaxies is back on Early Access!

Calling all space adventurers with a knack for butt-kicking!

After infiltrating the Overlord's base and managing to recover the stolen "Compile" button from his quarters, we finally have a version of the game that we consider complete, that meets our expectations and that we're really happy and proud to share. We're still implementing some minor tweaks and adjustments, so we've decided to bring the game back into Early Access state.

So what does the Early Access mean?

As said, the Early Access means we're still making some small adjustments to the game, which don't keep it from being fully and truly enjoyable as it is. But what does it mean to you specifically, you might ask?

The game will have a higher price at final release, so this might be a perfect moment to save a few coins to spend at your favorite space cantina. You get to share your incredibly valuable feedback with us, so we can take all your comments into consideration for the final launch. We can't stress enough how cool and interesting it is to get opinions and suggestions from our players, so don't be shy about it and SHARE your feedback. We'll love it!

Remember to report any anomalies you find during your odyssey through space to us on the forums, our social media, Discord or support email support@raisergames.com. Check these pages regularly to keep up to day with new updates.

Join the revolution!