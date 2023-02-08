Howdy Hunters!
Wood Grouse get their first patch today, here's what's in it:
Additions/Changes:
- 2 Rares added to the Wood Grouse, Albino and Pale. The furs (feathers?) will apply to both males and females.
- Trophy poses now match the store image, together with their updated icons.
- Wood Grouse's flee distance increased.
- We slightly reduced the population of Wood Grouse on all maps as there were too many.
Bug Fixes:
- Using the Wood Grouse box caller while crouching made the player stand up straight - fixed.
- Wood Grouse fanned its tail after death - fixed.
- Deployed Wood Grouse decoys left in the game did not show on the launcher - fixed (together with the double tripod stands).
- Pointer spooked the Wood Grouse too far - fixed.
- Pointer did not change its position once finding an animal, even if the animal was moving - fixed.
- Spinning Duck Decoys had issues with attraction and we fixed them according to the store descriptions - fixed.
That's all for now,
Happy Hunting!
Changed files in this update