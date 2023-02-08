 Skip to content

theHunter Classic update for 8 February 2023

Update

8 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Howdy Hunters!

Wood Grouse get their first patch today, here's what's in it:

Additions/Changes:

  • 2 Rares added to the Wood Grouse, Albino and Pale. The furs (feathers?) will apply to both males and females.
  • Trophy poses now match the store image, together with their updated icons.
  • Wood Grouse's flee distance increased.
  • We slightly reduced the population of Wood Grouse on all maps as there were too many.

Bug Fixes:

  • Using the Wood Grouse box caller while crouching made the player stand up straight - fixed.
  • Wood Grouse fanned its tail after death - fixed.
  • Deployed Wood Grouse decoys left in the game did not show on the launcher - fixed (together with the double tripod stands).
  • Pointer spooked the Wood Grouse too far - fixed.
  • Pointer did not change its position once finding an animal, even if the animal was moving - fixed.
  • Spinning Duck Decoys had issues with attraction and we fixed them according to the store descriptions - fixed.

That's all for now,

Happy Hunting!

