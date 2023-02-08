Map editor update

Hello Executives,

Today you are getting an upgrade to the map editor! This will allow you to decide how many resources each system has and also place your own wormhole lines too including having separated systems that are only connected with a wormhole opening up some interesting map ideas.





With this in mind wormhole tech has been added to all 3 factions research trees.

It also has a basic mode too if you just want to build maps how you did before and let the computer place the rest, I've kept the interface as easy as possible leaving more fun for you to be creative.

The downside to all this though is the way the map seeds work has had to change so I'm afraid all previous seeds will no longer work (not that its too much of an issue as maps usually took under a minute to make), however I have added in a method which will hopefully allow you to continue old saved games but you might notice some issues with mini maps until you start a game with the new seed system.

I've also added in a reference guide for Executrons too similar to what CEO's have so if you are unsure what to do or what something is then you can find it in the menu.

Certain core scripts relating to units and weapons have been optimised so you should notice late games running faster, there was also a big issue relating to joining a game which had been going on for a while where it would kick you out instantly, this was mainly down to too much traffic being sent over at once so have I reduced this significantly. These 2 changes were massive in terms of coding so you may notice something broken which was working before this patch, please let me know through the bug reporter in the game and I will get onto it.

Along with all that the following changes have been made.

Ships set to defend a system will no longer attack allies.

You will now be kicked out of the weapons booth if the building gets destroyed.

Decimator and Monoliths cruise plane are now higher.

Made it easier for bots to aim at Infestor nests.

When joining an MP game the emergency desk forcefield will now be synced.

Fixed a floor issue in the trading port.

Shift left clicking the fabricate button will now make +5 of that design.

Left Clicking on the design its self will now add more constructions to it along with shift clicking too.

Shift right clicking on a design will now remove 5 constructions from it.

Added min and max height bounds to all player controlled fighters.

If you move out of bounds you will now have 10 seconds to get back in.

Ai Spy now mines metal again.

Fixed a few spelling mistakes.

Fixed looping error script with a shipyard blowing up slowing things down a bit.

Executron count is now correct when joining a game.

Teleprobe information now correctly describes whats happening when mining a nebula.

Teleprobes can now mine large asteroid mining bases again.

AI now researches or buys wormhole tech.

The power screen now syncs over correctly when an Executron first joins.

Fixed issue where the room code wouldn't appear in game menu.

Super weapons at low power will now stop charging.

Mining ships will no longer go after and attack other ships if set to defend system stance.

Fixed an issue with fighters docking with a starship sort of bouncing about.

Cheers,

Rob