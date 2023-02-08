 Skip to content

Your Chronicle update for 8 February 2023

[ ver2.1.4.1 ] Bug Fix!

ver2.1.4.1 ] Bug Fix!

Build 10504830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Fix ] Date bug

I've fixed a date bug. I know there are other bugs about Offline Bonus. I'm going to fix it in the next patch!

