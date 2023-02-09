2023年2月9日 - 更新说明

为了进一步优化玩家的游戏体验，我们对产品进行了优化更新，具体详情如下：
- 提升版本稳定性
- 完善部分玩法合理性
- 修复bug
游戏体验中如遇任何问题，可通过以下方式进行反馈：
官方BUG反馈QQ：1571918826
感谢您的理解与支持！
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
为了进一步优化玩家的游戏体验，我们对产品进行了优化更新，具体详情如下：
游戏体验中如遇任何问题，可通过以下方式进行反馈：
官方BUG反馈QQ：1571918826
感谢您的理解与支持！
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update