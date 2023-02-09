 Skip to content

Breakout 13 update for 9 February 2023

2023年2月9日 - 更新说明

2023年2月9日 - 更新说明

Breakout 13 update for 9 February 2023

为了进一步优化玩家的游戏体验，我们对产品进行了优化更新，具体详情如下：

  • 提升版本稳定性
  • 完善部分玩法合理性
  • 修复bug

游戏体验中如遇任何问题，可通过以下方式进行反馈：
官方BUG反馈QQ：1571918826
感谢您的理解与支持！

