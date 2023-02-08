Changes in update 23.02.08:
- After the events of the dungeon below Meddling Castle of last update, and when you had the first CG scene with Jeanne, you can go to her room in the castle of Calterburry to get a new events advancing the political events of Amagal and Begus.
The events end with a new side-character wedding.
- The "Main" icon on the wedding screen, which you can use to toggle between main and side characters, was split into the two buttons "Main" and "Side," of which the inactive group is grey and the active group colored. I hope this will solve the problem, that some people don't realize that the button can be used to switch groups.
- The stats of the Magic Leather Shoe+ were reduced for balancing.
- The nun Enaris of the church in Aldlyn and the small elf Cookie now have full body CGs. (They're available in the CG room page "Central 2".)
- Mirel's wedding ring now increases ATK and M.ATK, instead of only ATK.
- The anvils in the fire and nature raid were changed, and now show you a special screen instead of text based options.
- You can now upgrade each (main party) wedding ring at the nature raid anvil once. (Requires the Dusty Crafting Book from the fire raid.)
- Fixed a bug which gave you a "Game Over" screen when the party split while Ryen had 0 HP, since the game thought the entire party was defeated.
- I changed the CG room screen "Others 1" with all the maids to "Central 3" and moved Zonja to "Dorgania 1" and Louise from "Others 2" to "Central 3" so that Louise is with the other maids.
Changed files in this update