Patch 1.0.6 & Police Quests

Hello Moonshiners!

The day has come to announce that the first of two anticipated February patches, the one including Police Quests is now released!

The titular Police Quests are a certain type of Side Quests that serve the purpose of reducing the Global Alert Level and Stash Alert Level. Read more details about it in the patch notes below.

Besides, we’ve worked on additional fixes and adjustments reported via Steam and Discord.

Patch notes:

Features:

Police Missions - After the player raises the Global Police Alert level to 3 or the Stash Alert level to 6, a mission will spawn. After the player completes it their level will decrease. Objectives are randomly generated based on their performance

after choosing a destiny for a delivery, a stash window will pop up giving the player an opportunity to check batches weariness

FIxes:

adjusted the "Good Samaritan" event giving the player more meaningful choices

adjusted workshop panel showing more information about the apparatuses

fixed the temperature value in the Fermentation window not being shown correctly when the fermentation was in progress after changing it using Temperature Control technology

fixed Remove button preventing the player from canceling delivery to the side missions

fixed dynamic quest tracking issue on older saves

fixed not working Recreate feature preventing player from crafting apparatuses during the ongoing production process

fixed issues with delivering the batch to stashes

fixed workers not making deliveries available after their promotion

fixed numbers of alcohol liters disappearing for archived missions after loading the save

fixed alcohol amount in liters shown in the archive after loading the game

fixed mission expiration time and mission log on the map shown in the wrong place

Right now you don't have to worry about the game over.

As intended, the second and most anticipated update - Sandbox Mode - will be released on February 23rd and will give you the freedom of exploration and production. Stay with us because soon you'll be able to build your exceptional bases with no boundaries.