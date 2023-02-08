Balance 97.261/100 Update #13

Share · View all patches · Build 10504701 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.5.2

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.

Adjusted the operation of the handle, LB and RB are now placed, LT and RB are on/off focus mode, but also retain the operation of L3 and R3 into focus mode.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 8, 2023