Green User Shop Update

New Item has been added in the Green User Shop today!
Sale Period:
2023/02/08 ~ 03/14 23:59 (PST)
Check out the preview of Burn Baby Burn outfit!
Burn Baby Burn (M/F):
- Freestyle 2 Team
