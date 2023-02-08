 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 8 February 2023

Green User Shop Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10504654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Item has been added in the Green User Shop today!

Sale Period:

2023/02/08 ~ 03/14 23:59 (PST)

Check out the preview of Burn Baby Burn outfit!

Burn Baby Burn (M/F):


- Freestyle 2 Team

Changed files in this update

FreeStyle2: Street Basketball Content Depot 339611
  • Loading history…
