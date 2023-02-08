Version 1.0h - Build 102 - SubBuild 2023.2.8

Another update based on the improvement
New Features :
- Difficulty : new "Beginner" difficulty level ; it makes the skills drop very slowly, but they raise a bit slower as well, meaning you'll need 2 or 3 years to reach the top instead of 1 or 2, but you won't need trainers or anything to become n°1
- Tutorial : learn easily all the gameplay basics to control your players in the 3D matches !
- World Tour : can start a new career from 2023 instead of 2020
- World Tour : player bases updated to the end of 2022 (this will be effective only once you'll have started a new career)
Changes :
- Options : changed "Games in the last set" to "Games in the last set to trigger the tie-break"
- Animation : tuned a bit how the dynamic animation system interpolates the base anim to reach the ball
- 3D Match : greatly lowered the loss of Short Term Form during the match
- 3D Match : the left/right human & AI return position tuned, to better take into account the slice effect
- 3D Match Stats: better detection to determine if an Unforced Error is actually a Forced Error
- 3D Match Coaching : lowering the Attacking Rate will now have a stronger effect on the player
- 3D Match : the players now rest a tiny bit between the 1st & 2nd serve, but only their Breath
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : fixed a weird anim occurring when hitting the ball just a bit after ending to move (bug introduced with the fix in the previous update)
- Animation : fixed several other little weird things in the dynamic animation system, especially for the CPU
- Animation : the racket was going too high or too low when the ball was not at the ideal height
- 3D Match : in doubles, the CPU could avoid hitting the ball, even if it was blatantly for him to play it
- 3D Match : the ball's possible landing zone shape wasn't an oval as shown by the aiming zone
- Modding : the "Images.ini" file couldn't be modded
Notes :
- Modding : if you have a Modded player base, you won't be able to start in 2023
- Modding : if you have a Modded player base only to change the player names, grab the new one from the Modding SDK right before the next time you'll start a new career
Changed files in this update