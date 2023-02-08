SourceWorlds will release on 10th March 2023!

We are very proud to announce that SourceWorlds will leave early access and be fully Released on:

10th March 2023.

With the full release we introduce item shops, new islands and dungeon rooms for the roguelike mode, and much more. Stack your gold and crystals now!

Thank you all so much for your continuing support over the last year. It helped us bring SourceWorlds to a level which wouldn't have been possible without you.

As announced, by leaving Early Access we increase the pricing for SourceWorlds. If you want to share the game with your friends, now is the chance!

Lastly, even after releasing the game of course it will still receive updates. We are watching you very closely and continue to work on bugs, features, worlds and anything else we and you feel like.

Cheers and Thank you all!

TideOver Studios