Regular Update Information v1.5.5 (2023/2/8)

Greeting! It's time to regular update. (v1.5.5)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)

Renata Solomatkina

Numeira Alkamran

Siddim Alkamran

Narasimha Rao Scindia

Valeria Whewell

Improved status and behavior of scribes summoned by Common Unique Units

Improved behavior up to charge for all cavalry classes

Removed the shielding effect of allied units from the artillery skill used by the Field Gun class.

Slightly enhanced the confusion effect of the artillery skill used by the Field gun class.

Heavy gun class special skill has a wide range suppression effect and changed to be unable to fire repeatedly.

Changed heavy gun classes to attempt to fire at ranged enemies when approached by an enemy.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

