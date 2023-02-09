Hotfix 0.27.2 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 10504397 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings everyone,

We are bringing you another small hotfix today, which should resolve several issues that were reported after the latest major release.

If you encounter any further issues, feel free to reach out through our support form: https://support.beamng.com/

Vehicles

Autobello Stambecco Population tweaks - allowed Autobello Stambeco to spawn in traffic

FPU Wydra Added production years to info

Gavril Barstow Fixed an issue where the engine would keep running after the subframe was torn off the body

SP Dunekicker Fixed steering lock

SP Rockbasher Fixed engine break group Added production years to info



Levels

East Coast, USA Fixed floating trees

ETK Driver Experience Center Fixed missing material on procedural track time trials

Industrial Site Improved performance of tall plants

Johnson Valley Optimized polycount of truck mesh Fixed antenna collision Fixed GPS road around the junction Fixed a hole in the highway mesh Fixed low detail road markings Fixed several console errors

Jungle Rock Island Fixed an issue with river on the small dam

Small Island, USA Fixed ring race GPS display

Utah, USA Added a brand to the Canyon gas station Fixed glass material transparency Fixed incorrect zone in west tunnel

West Coast, USA Improved Movie studio / canyon road intersection Cleaned up Movie studio sidewalk Fixed inverted collision surface on quarry support structure Fixed a hole in terrain near one of the highway overpasses

Common: Updated depthmap on most levels

Powertrain

Fixed an issue with braked differential steering when removing wheels

Fixed rotators not being usable as speedometer sources

Traffic

If the player transitions to or from walking mode while being pursued, traffic police will now continue tracking them

Improved speed limits for main highway in Johnson Valley

Slightly improved AI traffic driving at turns and corners

Missions

Fixed and Improved Backroads TT on ECUSA

Improved Small Island AI races

Balanced goal times on Triple Threat time trial mission on WCUSA

Fixed racepath detection for crawl missions

Fixed provided car config for Alleyway Hillclimb mission on WCUSA

Input and Force Feedback

Fixed bindings for PXN V10 steering wheel pedalset

UI

Fixed an issue where garage mode could be opened in unintended ways

Fixed an issue where icons in the overview map would not appear correctly if a map did not contain any missions

Audio

Mid engine and turbo unfiltered in cabin view

Mix structure change for doors when in cabin

Implemented cabin filter tweaks

Optimized tire cabin filters, reducing performance requirements

Launcher

Fixed an issue where launcher would use Locale (date, currency settings) instead of Windows Interface Language

World Editor

Added Groundcover UV Tool

Improved usability of Vehicle Screenshot Creator

Flowgraph Editor