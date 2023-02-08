Regular update note: The Region Control-limit is raised to 100!

Hi there, three weeks have passed since the release of the new version, and these days I have made a lot of improvements, especially a recent version that significantly increased the control limits for each region, as well as the recipe for Sewage. I'll do a summary below, so that you can quickly understand the update: the

Control limits:

Command Post cap changed to 8, power consumption changed from 400kW to 1000kW, note: control limit is not available when the Command Post is out of power.

Base control seats have been changed from 10 to 20, meaning that a total of 100 control seats can now be available in one single region.

Sewage and Dirt:

The models of sewer and water pipes are staggered by half a unit for easier clicking.

Residential buildings no longer produce dirt, which is produced by water purification.

Water purification changed from 1 sewer->1 water to 4 sewer->3 water+1 dirt, workload remains the same.

Engineering vehicle logic optimization:

When an engineering vehicle takes items from a building, it will scavenge a circle of other similar items nearby.

When placing multiple blueprints to build at the same time, it will give priority to supply materials to one blueprint.

Copy settings:

Copy Settings function now allows you to copy open job information and salary ratios.

Statistics panel:

Added money stats panel, click on the money tab to open it.

Added a new Item stats panel, click the tab of any Item in the upper left corner to open it, or click the "Item" button below.

Added a new Jobs stats panel, click the "Job" button below to open it.

Quick operation:

Added new command type: Flatten.

Miscellaneous:

Fix the issue that there will be some removal loss for production workload

Increase water tank capacity from 2000 to 5000

Improve the production efficiency of oil recipe: change from 2 peanuts-1 oil to 10 peanuts-4 oil, the required workload remains the same.

New interface option: enable bloom effect

For the past three weeks, I've been uploading several versions a day, mostly with bug fixes.

However, now with fewer bugs,I will gradually start making some improvements and new features.

In addition, I've seen a lot of valuable suggestions in the forums and in the reviews, so I'm very grateful for all the feedback.

In the review-section, I will reply when some explanation is needed while some reviews I don't reply to, but that doesn't mean I ignore the feedback, on the contrary, it means they are all right on the mark, or are consistent with what I plan to fix. So, I won't reply to all of them, but I would like to thank you all. Your suggestions and feedback will make Reshaping Mars better. Thank you!

Finally, I wish you all a good life and a happy game.