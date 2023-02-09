Alpha Hotfix #054

Ver. 2.0.6.2
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
[Game Balancing]
-
Weapon Reward Box Balancing
Changed the chance of acquiring weapons from the Weapon Reward Box in some regions.
-
Equipment Reassembly Balancing
Increased the chance of obtaining higher-tier equipment through equipment reassembly.
-
Improved the attack determination of melee weapons.
-
Changed the construction material for 'Carpet'.
Wolf Skin 2 -> Processed Leather 2
[Game Systems]
-
Changed the working principle of 'Bird House'.
If you feed the 'Bird House', you can obtain a 'Bird Egg' after a certain period of time. (same as before)
If you feed the 'Bird House', the birds may fly in after a certain period of time.
The types of birds are different that fly into the 'Bird House' depend on the region.
A bird can leave its 'Bird House'.
Wouldn't work if 'Bird House' is obscured by obstacles (building, etc.).
-
Added an item tier.
Players can check the item's tier in the item's tooltip.
Depending on the tier of the item, there are differences in performance (mainly equipment), and the region where it can be obtained is limited.
-
Added a 'Character preview' setting to the UI/Gameplay settings.
Removed the 'Character Preview' button in the inventory as this setting was added.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that when destroying a building built on top of a vehicle, the building built on top of that building was not destroyed.
- Fixed that the hotkeys for attack and aim/cancel were not applied even after changing them in Control Settings.
- Fixed that the left and right mouse clicks were not applied even when assigned to hotkeys in Control Settings.
- Fixed that the memory usage continuously increased during the opening of a storage box.
- Fixed that the inventory category was changed to 'All' when pressing the sort button in the storage box.
- Fixed that the setting value of some custom difficulties was set to 100 even if changed to another value on the dedicated server.
(High-Grade Equipment Drop Rate, Building HP, Trap Attack Damage, Materials Return Rate After Building Destruction)
- Fixed that the custom difficulty of a dedicated server was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed that the built building was not visible to the client player(guest).
- Fixed that the zombies' hit animation played when a client player(guest) hit a zombie with a vehicle.
- Fixed that the head of the Spike Launcher did not turn in the client player(guest).
Changed files in this update