Alpha Hotfix #054

Ver. 2.0.6.2

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Balancing]

Weapon Reward Box Balancing

Changed the chance of acquiring weapons from the Weapon Reward Box in some regions.

Equipment Reassembly Balancing

Increased the chance of obtaining higher-tier equipment through equipment reassembly.

Improved the attack determination of melee weapons.

Changed the construction material for 'Carpet'.

Wolf Skin 2 -> Processed Leather 2

[Game Systems]

Changed the working principle of 'Bird House'.

If you feed the 'Bird House', you can obtain a 'Bird Egg' after a certain period of time. (same as before)

If you feed the 'Bird House', the birds may fly in after a certain period of time.

The types of birds are different that fly into the 'Bird House' depend on the region.

A bird can leave its 'Bird House'.

Wouldn't work if 'Bird House' is obscured by obstacles (building, etc.).

Added an item tier.

Players can check the item's tier in the item's tooltip.

Depending on the tier of the item, there are differences in performance (mainly equipment), and the region where it can be obtained is limited.

Added a 'Character preview' setting to the UI/Gameplay settings.

Removed the 'Character Preview' button in the inventory as this setting was added.

[Bug Fixed]