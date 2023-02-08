Trivia Tricks 0.9.31.3 (Preview Menu Hotfix)

Hello everyone! This is a small hotfix to address a bug in the Workshop Preview menu and some delays in texture loading!

As we mentioned in our previous patch notes we're currently hard at work on our next major update, so stay tuned for more information!

Fixed a softlock in the Workshop Preview Menu which would occur if the player did not choose a Workshop file to preview when prompted.

Fixed an issue where various textures would appear blurry for a couple seconds in the Main Menu room and Ganymede's Workshop Lab.

