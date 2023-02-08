V0.0.0.16 update on February 8

Fixed the problem of water and fertilizer consumption when the plant stops growing

Fixed the problem that when executing experience tasks, there was a probability of crash when encountering events with a demand level higher than their own level

Fixed the problem that some buildings in the old archive could not be demolished

Fixed disciples running back and forth when maintaining buildings without attributes

Optimized the text expression of some skills upgrading effects

Fixed a problem where the profile picture of a disciple was inconsistent with the vertical drawing

Adjust the drop speed and recovery speed of the spirit field fertility, and adjust the initial and maximum fertility of the spirit field

Adjust the mood recovery value of tea and increase the social attributes of tea recovery

Adjust the duration of some recovery items