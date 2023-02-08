-
Fixed the problem of water and fertilizer consumption when the plant stops growing
Fixed the problem that when executing experience tasks, there was a probability of crash when encountering events with a demand level higher than their own level
Fixed the problem that some buildings in the old archive could not be demolished
Fixed disciples running back and forth when maintaining buildings without attributes
Optimized the text expression of some skills upgrading effects
Fixed a problem where the profile picture of a disciple was inconsistent with the vertical drawing
Adjust the drop speed and recovery speed of the spirit field fertility, and adjust the initial and maximum fertility of the spirit field
Adjust the mood recovery value of tea and increase the social attributes of tea recovery
Adjust the duration of some recovery items
Adjust the number of initial posts in the Herb Park from 1 to 2
山门与幻境 update for 8 February 2023
V0.0.0.16 update on February 8
