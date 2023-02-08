 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 8 February 2023

V0.0.0.16 update on February 8

Build 10504276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the problem of water and fertilizer consumption when the plant stops growing

  2. Fixed the problem that when executing experience tasks, there was a probability of crash when encountering events with a demand level higher than their own level

  3. Fixed the problem that some buildings in the old archive could not be demolished

  4. Fixed disciples running back and forth when maintaining buildings without attributes

  5. Optimized the text expression of some skills upgrading effects

  6. Fixed a problem where the profile picture of a disciple was inconsistent with the vertical drawing

  7. Adjust the drop speed and recovery speed of the spirit field fertility, and adjust the initial and maximum fertility of the spirit field

  8. Adjust the mood recovery value of tea and increase the social attributes of tea recovery

  9. Adjust the duration of some recovery items

  10. Adjust the number of initial posts in the Herb Park from 1 to 2

