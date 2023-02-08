 Skip to content

Crossout update for 8 February 2023

[Update] Small update, 08.02.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the talent of the co-driver “Hertz” didn’t increase the damage dealt to hardware and the passive skill “Dynamo” didn’t work in conjunction with tank tracks.
  • Fixed a bug where on the “Bridge” map, mechanical legs would be destroyed after passing under the bridge and the subsequent destruction of the bridge.
  • Fixed a bug where the perk of the “Muninn” cabin didn’t increase the damage of the “Fuze” drone.
  • Decreased the requirements for one of the seasonal challenges: now in one battle you need to receive 700 points instead of 1000.
  • Fixed a bug where selecting “Special conditions” when creating a battle in the “Game Center” wouldn’t cause the map to be changed.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the weather with the flooded location to be missing for the “Mountain lake” map.
  • Improved the display of the “Ship graveyard” map. Now acid is not displayed on the location if the weather, that doesn’t include acid, is active.
  • Improved the physics of a number of environmental objects that created invisible barriers for flying projectiles on the “Volcano” map.
  • Improved the spawn points in races that were created in the “Game center”.
  • Improved a number of in-game texts.

