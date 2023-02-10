Pixark 1.176 Valentine's Patch Notes

Pixark 1.176 Patch Notes
Event Adjustments:
- Nian beast will no longer spawn
- Supply drops will return to normal.
- New Year Goblin Trading Center will no longer drop.
Valentine’s Day avatars are BACK!
Pink slimes will appear at Novice Grassland and Dawn Island with a chance dropping Valentine’s Day avatars.
Optimizations:
- Megalania can no longer be teleported into BOSS and ARK Defending Challenges.
- During the ARK Defending challenge, Giganotosaurus’ rage can no longer pass on to another giganotosaurus or attack any friendly targets.
BUG Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Goblin trading center dropped in ARK Defending Challenge.
Changed files in this update