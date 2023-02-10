 Skip to content

PixARK update for 10 February 2023

Pixark 1.176 Valentine's Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event Adjustments:
  • Nian beast will no longer spawn
  • Supply drops will return to normal.
  • New Year Goblin Trading Center will no longer drop.

Valentine’s Day avatars are BACK!

Pink slimes will appear at Novice Grassland and Dawn Island with a chance dropping Valentine’s Day avatars.

Optimizations:
  • Megalania can no longer be teleported into BOSS and ARK Defending Challenges.
  • During the ARK Defending challenge, Giganotosaurus’ rage can no longer pass on to another giganotosaurus or attack any friendly targets.
BUG Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue with Goblin trading center dropped in ARK Defending Challenge.

Changed files in this update

