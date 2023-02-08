 Skip to content

Periphery update for 8 February 2023

Patch dated February 8th.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug due to which dreadnoughts did not attack some buildings.
  • The delay between shots for dreadnoughts has been increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
  • Tower attack increased from 10-100 to 20-150.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1873751
