- Fixed a bug due to which dreadnoughts did not attack some buildings.
- The delay between shots for dreadnoughts has been increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
- Tower attack increased from 10-100 to 20-150.
Periphery update for 8 February 2023
Patch dated February 8th.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update